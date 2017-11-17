Hey, why don't you get a shucking job?

IF YOU don't mind standing on your feet all day and like the smell of seafood, you can apply for one of 30 jobs up for grabs right now in Bundaberg.

Australian Seafood.com, based at the Bundaberg Port, is desperately trying to find employees after announcing a bumper scallop season that hasn't been experienced in over six years.

Manager Barry Ehrke said the scallop industry used to thrive in the region before major weather events wiped out the activity.

"We've had quite a few severe floods since 2010 and seasonal things also have a lot to do with scallops such as the water temperature and current flows," he said.

"Like anything with nature, it has to have everything going its way to work out perfectly."

Mr Ehrke said this season, the elements had aligned to create the ultimate environment and scallops were coming in by the tonnage- now all they needed were some good shucking.

"We are looking to get about 30 employees to shuck scallops as they come into our factory off the boats each day," he said. .

"The work is part time, seasonal, from about 8am to 3pm five days a week."

"We have got quite a bit of scallop so the season is likely to go for quite a number of months."

HELP NEEDED: Australian Seafood.com manager Barry Ehrke with some freshly processed scallops. Mike Knott BUN151117SCALLOPS1

If you have never shucked a scallop in your life, don't worry - Mr Ehrke said he was willing to teach you how.

"The problem is, this town used to be one of the biggest scallop providers around and now a lot of the previous people that used to shuck are no longer doing it," he said.

"It is very hard to find experienced ones but we are prepared to take on others and give them a hand to learn."

SEA SENSATION: Freshly processed scallops at Australian Seafood.com's factory at the port. Mike Knott BUN151117SCALLOPS4

Mr Ehrke said once the scallops were shucked, they were packaged and sent off for sale around Australia and overseas.

He said the job opportunity was perfect for people who had been having trouble finding work in the region.

"We look at this as a major employment opportunity for Bundaberg people," he said.

"We all know the place has a high unemployment rate so this is a chance to get off the dole and work- it is open to all ages and experiences."

To apply or find out more phone can 4159 4192 or email your resume to info@australianseafood.com.

SHELLING OUT: Jody Kampf and Benji Rowland shucking scallops at Australian Seafood.com. Mike Knott BUN151117SCALLOPS5

SHUCKING A SCALLOP

HAVING spent most of his life in the fishing industry, Australian Seafood.com manager Barry Ehrke knows a thing or two about how to shuck a scallop.

He said the Bundaberg Port factory worked on techniques for half-shell scallops and meat-only scallops to sell throughout Australia and overseas.

"The boats come in at different times, we unload them and put them in storage room for the workers to then start shucking," he said.

SKILLED HANDS: Jody Kampf is an expert scallop shucker. Mike Knott BUN151117SCALLOPS10

"It is like anything - when it is new it is daunting but the more you do it you get faster."

Mr Ehrke's said getting the best shuck all came down to the knife and the way the scallop shell was held.

"When you are cutting meat off a shell you don't want any meat leftover because that can cost a lot in wastage," he said.

"You put a bend in your knife so that the knife fits into shell better and makes a much cleaner job."

"You also have to hold the shell a certain way."