RURAL FIRE: A SMOKE warning to residents in the Belle Eden area as firey's will be doing a hazard reduction burn tomorrow. Paul Donaldson BUN300816FIRE5
Hey Bundy, what's all the smoke about?

Emma Reid
by
18th May 2018 12:42 PM

FIREY'S are warning residents in the Belle Eden area to be wary of smoke tomorrow as they will be doing a hazard reduction burn.

Branyan Rural Fire Brigade is running the burn along with other rural fire services.

It is part of Operation Cool Burn which helps to reduce the fire risk in the area.

Operation Cool Burn is a key period when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services focus on bushfire mitigation.

The hazard reduction burn is traditionally done at this time each year.

The burn will get under way from 1pm, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to be prepared as smoke may affect some roads, including Ashfield Rd, Fe Walker St and Elliott Heads Rd.

It is advised for homes in the area to take precautions such as closing windows.

For more information about Operation Cool Burn go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

