HELP OUT: Lacee Horwood with the blankets and jumpers collected so far.
Hey Bundy, jump in to help out great cause

4th Jun 2018 7:50 AM

AS THE temperatures drop, the street is not a place where you want to sleep rough in the middle of winter.

The first annual Ugly Jumper and Blanket Drive is an initiative of two Bundaberg community organisations to help support those who find themselves out in the cold.

Take the Plunge Cafe in partnership with Angels Community Group will be collecting jumpers, blankets and other warm clothing items to be given to those in need, both on the streets and doing it hard financially this winter.

"We all have that ugly jumper someone once gave us and we want to keep hidden in the back of the wardrobe,” said Take the Plunge owner Beth Boorer.

"Now we are giving you the perfect excuse to give it away and for a great cause too.”

Your ugly jumpers (and attractive ones too) along with clean blankets can be dropped at Take the Plunge Cafe throughout winter and Angels Community Group will collect them and pass them on to those in need.

Ugly jumpers and warm blankets can be dropped off at Take the Plunge Cafe, 7 Quinn St between 8.30am and 1pm any Tuesday to Sunday.

