Connor Steele Jones was welcomed on April 17. He's pictured here with his big brother Jack Jones. Photo: Chloe Del Manso
News

HEY BABY: Whitsunday residents share happy moments in iso

Elyse Wurm
27th Apr 2020 4:02 PM
SOCIAL distancing measures may have brought group celebrations to a halt, but residents around the Whitsundays show there are still plenty of reasons to smile.

Babies have been welcomed into the world and university courses have been completed, which are all celebrations that would usually warrant substantial get-togethers with family and friends.

So we put the call out for readers to share photos of the special moments they have enjoyed throughout this period of self-isolation, so they can still share their happiness with others in the community.

Whitsunday Times

