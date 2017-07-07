23°
Hey baby, the feast is on at Winterfeast

Emma Reid
| 7th Jul 2017 3:43 PM
Chef Matt Golinski will be on stage at Winterfeast.
Chef Matt Golinski will be on stage at Winterfeast. Amber Macpherson

MATT Golinski has revealed there's a very special reason he's agreed to return to the Bundaberg region.

Matt will appear at Bundaberg's biggest culinary event today because he will be just a stone's throw away from his home on the Sunshine Coast, and partner Erin Yarwood - the couple is expecting their first child in just five weeks.

The chef said he was excited about welcoming a new baby and wanted to be close by if the little bundle of joy was to arrive unexpectedly.

On Boxing Day 2011, Matt lost wife, Rachael, and their three daughters, Sage, Willow and Starlia, in a house fire.

Matt received serious burns trying to rescue them.

Another reason Matt is back in Bundy is because of the bountiful fresh produce on our doorstep.

A Queensland food ambassador with a passion for all things edible, Matt will be one of the chefs at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Markets today.

Matt rose to fame in the 2000s on the television show Ready Steady Cook.

 

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.
Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work. Warren Lynam

This is where he met chef and long-time friend Janelle Bloom, who will also grace one of the three stages at the festival.

The duo will work back-to-back showcasing the diversity of the region's produce.

Matt's knowledge of the produce in the Bundaberg region is astounding.

Not only was he able to rattle off endless produce from the area, but also named and spoke highly of each producer like long-time friends.

"I've made friends with the producers," he said.

"I have a real interest in products and knowing how they get to the stage on the plate."

When Matt hits the stage, it will be a food frenzy as he speaks to each producer while using their merchandise in his recipes.

He is excited to focus on new products and said pecans would be the star of one of his dishes.

"I just love the Queensland coast, we have so much to offer," he said.

"It will be great to work with Boyne River Pecans."

He revealed the pecan dish would be pork glazed with local native bee honey with a salad of pecans and mandarins, followed by a sweet potato and native honey dessert.

Matt said it would be a heap of fun and encouraged everyone to go along and check out what Bundaberg had to offer.

  • Bundy Flavours and the Winterfeast Farmers Market are on tomorrow at Alexandra Park from 7am-2pm.

WHAT'S ON

Here is a list of of what's on throughout the day.

 

No Caption
No Caption PAUL BEUTEL

FLAVOURS STAGE

8.25am Welcome

8.30-9.10am Nourish your body and farming community, Nourish Cafe

9.30-10am If it looks like a taco and smalls like fish, Cafe Windmill Bargara

10.20-11am Bloom N Good Food, Janelle Bloom

11.10am Official opening

11.30am-12.10pm Fun, Fire and Food, 4670 BBQ

12.30-1pm From Left Field - Taste of Canada, Mollydookers Cafe and Bar

1.20-2pm 5 Ingredients Mystery Bag, Janelle Bloom and Matt Golinski

 

Matt Golinski will be one of the stars at Winterfeast.
Matt Golinski will be one of the stars at Winterfeast.

TASTE BUNDABERG STAGE

9-9.35am - Citrus Explosion, We Heart Citrus

9.50-10.25am Party like a mockstar, Bundaberg Sugar and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

10.40-11am Berrylicious, Tinaberries

11-11.30am break

11.30am-12.10pm Sourdough anyone? The Pocket Storehouse

12.25-12.55pm Spice and All Things Nice, Bunda Ginga

 

PASSION FOR PERFECTION: Indulge owner Mitchell White is heading up this year's Sunday Soiree as part of Winterfeast.
PASSION FOR PERFECTION: Indulge owner Mitchell White is heading up this year's Sunday Soiree as part of Winterfeast. Paul Beutel

ENTERTAINMENT STAGE

9-11.30am Ruby Mills

11.30am-2pm Gypsy Lane

WHO WILL BE THERE

  • 4670 BBQ
  • Alowishus Delicious
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
  • Coffee Express
  • Deldora Delights
  • Food Etc Party Food
  • Last Stop Convenience
  • Love Coffee and All That Jazz
  • Nana's Pantry
  • Nourish Cafe
  • Piping Hot Woodfire Pizza
  • Rawlicious Delicious
  • Tasty Street Food
  • The Bundy Burger Co
  • The Cupcake Girls
  • The German Sausageman
  • The Roll 'n' Banks Bar
Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!