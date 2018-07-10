Hess to unleash fury to Blues in Origin 3

LEAGUE: A heart-to-heart with Petero Civoniceva has inspired Bundy's Coen Hess to make a statement of his own in the final State of Origin game for this year.

Hess admitted he had only shown glimpses of his potential ahead of his sixth Origin.

But the out-of-sorts North Queensland young gun was determined to produce his breakout Origin match after a memorable visit to Camp Maroon by some of their greatest forwards.

Civoniceva, Shane Webcke and Brad Thorn visited the camp with Hess revealing Civoniceva had also taken him aside to provide some secrets.

"Petero said I have to believe in myself. I have shown glimpses of what I am capable of, he said if I can bring it into my game more regularly then I will do well,” Hess told AAP.

Asked if he had more to give in Origin, the lanky forward said: "I guess so.

"I think I have shown what I can do in the NRL at times and if I can bring some of that into the Origin arena it will be really beneficial to the team.”

Hess said the visit was just what was needed for a Queensland team trying to avoid NSW's first series whitewash since 2000.

"That dulls your confidence quite a lot (losing series), not getting the job done in game one and two can be pretty tough,” he said.

"Having them (greats) come in, they said flush that and focus on the years to come.”

Hess said the greats inspired them to perform in front of what will be 50,000 fans on Wednesday.

"We had a chat to all of them briefly. They said they were really proud of us,” Hess said.

"Obviously we are going through a difficult time at the moment and they just wanted to express that they were all behind us.

"Coming from them it is massive, especially for someone like me who is still pretty young, can't really put it in words.”