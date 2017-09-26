Hess says he's still pinching himself

Bundy product Coen Hess has had a ripper season with the Cowboys, topped off with a berth in this weekend's grand final.

THERE'S still no place like home for Bundaberg's Coen Hess.

Well, when he gets the chance to come back of course.

This weekend the 21-year-old North Queensland Cowboy will play in his first NRL grand final, completing a dream year for the forward.

Hess, in just 35 NRL appearances, has played for Queensland in two State of Origins and been in six final games in just two seasons.

But Hess always has time for where it all began.

Born in Bundy, the second rower played his junior football for The Waves before heading to Mount Isa with his family.

"I still come back to Bundaberg and last Christmas I was there visiting the family,” he said.

"Probably this Christmas I'll be there again and spend the new year as well.”

Hess's season has seen him break out into one of the leading players in the competition.

The Cowboy admits he still pinches himself about what has happened.

"No, not at all did I expect this season to happen,” he said

"At the start of the season I was fighting for a spot.

"Now I'm fortunate enough to be in a grand final.”

Hess said he would embrace the week.

"Players go entire careers without playing a grand final - I'm in one now,” he said.

"I'm not thinking about it too much at the moment but I'm sure the nerves will come.”

When they do, Hess will use his Origin experience from earlier this year.

The bench player will be expected to play a similar role to what he was required to under Kevin Walters for the Maroons -- gain valuable metres and be a battering ram for the Cowboys.

"I'll draw back to that,” he said.

"I'm not normally a nervous person on the field, I get on the field and do my job.

"I can be called on at any time so I make sure I'm mentally prepared for when I do.”

He'll be heading out on to ANZ Stadium with a side playing with incredible courage and tenacity.

The Cowboys were 17 minutes away from not even making the finals but now stand one win away from glory after three gritty victories.

They've done it with injuries to Johnathan Thurston, Matt Scott and other players including Hess who is carrying an injury into the match but said his knee would be fine.

Hess described the bond between his teammates.

"It's really strengthened in the past few weeks, and it's not just the players who play - it is the rest of the club,” he said.

"We've been riding the roller-coaster together and we've just gone one more to go on.”

Hess has plenty of respect for his Bundy rival Felise Kaufusi, who will line up for the Storm on Sunday.

"He's had a tremendous year and played pretty well,” Hess said.

"It's a great thing for the region to get two players involved.”

Sunday's final starts at 6.15pm.