Hess out to make amends

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 15: Coen Hess of the Cowboys passes the ball away before being tackled to the ground during the quarterfinal match between the Cowboys and Rabbitohs from Day 2 of the 2020 NRL Nines at HBF Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

LEAGUE: Coen Hess 2.0 is ready to be unleashed on the NRL.

After a quiet year in 2019, the North Queensland Cowboy swapped the heavy weights in the off-season for a rolling mat and rigorous stretching routine to get back to his best.

He’s consciously slimmed down, dropping 6kg, in a bid to become an 80 minute wrecking ball.

“I probably just had a bit of a different focus this year,” Hess said of his off-season.

“In the past I tried to lift as much as I possibly could, but at the end of the day we’re not judged on how many weights we can lift out on the NRL field.

“So I’ve just been trying to build on things that I think will help my game, and I think that’s being mobile.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Bundy, said he also stripped back his diet in the off-season, cutting sugar where he could in order to fuel his body with a more wholesome diet.

He’s hoping the adjustments work.

“Hopefully I can play 80 minutes and be playing at the same intensity in the first minute and the 80th,” he said.

“That’s something I’ve struggled with over my time..”

After five-straight appearances for the Maroons following his debut in 2017, the backrower wasn’t selected by Kevin Walters last year.

Hess said he was intent on firing from the opening round for the Cowboys to force Walters’ hand for a second coming.

“I think that’s what Kevvie is looking for and to be doing what I was doing when I first got picked.

“I’ve got to run the ball hard, defend well and have those little effort areas that the fans might not see but your teammates really appreciate.

“That’s what I was doing when I got selected and what’s going to get me back in the scene.”

The Cowboys start their season against Brisbane on Friday at Townsville.