Hess has chance to shine for Maroons

RUN: Bundaberg's Coen Hess has been picked for Queensland.

BUNDABERG has a new State of Origin star after North Queensland Cowboy Coen Hess was selected by Queensland to make his debut.

The 20-year-old was picked for game two against New South Wales next week by Maroons coach Kevin Walters yesterday.

Hess' form was too good to ignore after scoring 10 tries this season, including four in his past four games.

"The whole rugby league world knows that Coen is ready,” Walters said.

"It is an opportunity for him to come in and we feel he is the best option for us.”

"He'll bring some size, power and strength to our team.”

Walters conceded as well that he didn't consult with Cowboys coach Paul Green, who said he wasn't ready to play despite his form.

Hess was born in Bundaberg and played for Across The Waves as a junior before moving to Mount Isa when he was eight.

His father Warren played football in the region and was a former Police prosecutor.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said Hess' selection was a win for country football.

"He is a typical example of a player from the country working his way to the top,” he said.

"It shows that grassroots football produces quality players.”

Hess selection is the first from Bundaberg since Antonio Kaufusi in 2007.

"A fair few players have come through the BRL to play for Queensland and the standard of the league is strong as our 47th Battalion success has shown,” Ireland said.

"On behalf of the BRL we would like to congratulate Coen and wish him all the best for the Maroons.”