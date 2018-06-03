Hess aims to honour the Maroons legacy

ON THE BENCH: Bundaberg's Coen Hess will make his third appearance for the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday against New South Wales in Melbourne.

BUNDABERG'S Coen Hess says he can help deliver Queensland a win in State of Origin in the absence of former greats in the team.

The 21-year-old will play from the bench in the first game of the series on Wednesday against New South Wales, in one of the most inexperienced sides to play in years.

Out of the eight selected, including the bench, they have just 27 games of Origin experience as they deal with no Matt Scott and Matt Gillett for the first time in almost a decade.

Queensland is also missing the retired Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday, Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston.

But Hess said this new side was ready to continue the bashing of New South Wales their former forwards did for the past 12 years in 11 Origin series wins.

"We have big Naps (Dylan Napa) and J Wal (Jarrod Wallace) who will do a good opening job for us, so it's up to us bench guys to step in after they come off and continue what they have already started,” he told NRL.com.

"You have to see what the pack did in previous years. They had that good period where they won nine out of 10 series and we grew up watching Matt Scott, Nate Myles and Sam Thaiday.

"Seeing what they brought every year was pretty extraordinary.

"I know how proud I was as a Queenslander watching them do their job every year.

"It's upon us now to live up to that and keep Queenslanders happy.”

But it almost didn't happen for Hess.

The North Queensland Cowboy was under pressure to keep his place after his form wasn't as good as last year in the first few rounds of the NRL this year.

"You have a few flashbacks,” he said.

"I was praying I did get the call.

"I just wanted this jersey so bad and we were in review of the Cowboys game when my phone went off.

"I was hoping it was Kevvie calling, I was relieved when I found out I was in the team.”

Hess said the focus for him was to deliver some impact to the team when he gets on the field. during the contest.

He expects New South Wales to start fiery in what is expected to be a brutal clash.

The game starts at 8pm this Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

