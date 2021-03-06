Menu
Ronald Macdonald was sentenced for drug driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
He’s not lovin’ it: Ronald Macdonald busted drug driving

Carlie Walker
6th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Ronald Edward Macdonald was far from lovin' it when he was busted drug driving by police.

The man whose name is the same as a famous fast food mascot but for the slightly different spelling, pleaded guilty to the charge in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he was stopped on Bourbong St in Bundaberg and he returned a positive result for meth.

Macdonald had been clean for about two years, the court as told, but relapsed when he came back into town after living on a rural property and met up with old acquaintances.

He was fined $750 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

