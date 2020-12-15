‘He’s not breathing’: Harrowing evidence in toddler death

A KEY witness into the death of Cairns toddler Makavelii Leoni has described seeing the boy's unconscious body on a bathroom cabinet as his mother's partner desperately attempted to revive him.

Harrowing new details about the lead-up to the 13-month-old's death in September 2018 emerged during the committal hearing for his mother Lina Daley in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

Ms Daley is charged with six offences including manslaughter, torture, drug trafficking, drug possession and possession of drug utensils.

Lina Daley is charged with six offences including the manslaughter and torture of her son. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Medical evidence has previously revealed Makavelii suffered 43 separate injuries, although his cause of death was ruled as a lethal dose of methylamphetamine.

Ms Daley and her partner Michael Yeatman, who is not Makavelii's father, had been staying at his relative's house in Sunrise Street at White Rock.

Mr Yeatman's relative Andrew Vaculka told the court he thought "Maka" had a cold or flu the night before and appeared to be "in discomfort", before waking up the following morning to screaming.

Makavelii Leoni died when he was just 13-months-old. Picture: Facebook.

He said he found Ms Daley in the hallway and she said something like "he's not breathing" before entering the bathroom and seeing Mr Yeatman attempting to do CPR on the toddler's lifeless body on the bench beside the basin.

"I thought something happened in the bathtub," he told the court. "I thought he must have swallowed water or something.

"He looked unconscious so at that stage I think he was trying to perform CPR."

The court has previously heard that Ms Daley was witnessed smoking ice and breastfeeding the infant while trafficking cannabis and methamphetamine.

Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni, who she is accused of breastfeeding while smoking ice.

The toddler allegedly suffered "prolonged" and "systemic exposure" to the drug through her breast milk, but it was unclear how he ingested the final fatal dose, which was enough to kill an adult.

Four other members of Mr Yeatman's family also gave evidence with two, along with Mr Vaculka, describing seeing bruising on Maka the night before his death.

Two family members had offered to nurse him out in the television room after hearing him crying and coughing in the room where the couple was staying.

Makavelii Leoni was found unresponsive at a White Rock home in September 2018.

One family member, Phillip Yeatman, told the court he saw needles and what looked like "a pipe people use to smoke stuff out of" in the cupboard of the couple's room.

Two other witnesses, Brian Connolly and Patrick Yeatman, said they saw bruising on Maka's head or face.

Patrick told the court after the boy was found unconscious he heard the couple arguing, with Michael yelling: "why did you leave him alone?" at Ms Daley, while she yelled at him: "It wasn't my fault. Call an ambulance."

The committal continues on Tuesday with evidence from two experts.

A warrant was issued for a witness who failed to appear to give evidence on Monday.

Originally published as 'He's not breathing': Harrowing evidence in toddler death hearing