'He's not breathing': Brave first-aider springs into action

BRAVE WOMAN: Quick-thinking Julia Hahn sprung into action to perform CPR on the critically injured motorbike rider.

BRAVE WOMAN: Quick-thinking Julia Hahn sprung into action to perform CPR on the critically injured motorbike rider. Matt Collins

WARNING: This story contains sensitive topics that may be upsetting to some readers.

OUR decision to write this story was to serve as a strong and timely reminder of the importance of undertaking first aid training, including CPR training.

We believe this message is far too important not to share.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the man who lost his life in this tragic accident.

___________________________________________________

BRISBANE-BASED Julie Hahn was in Kingaroy on Thursday for work meetings, but what happened that day will stay with her forever.

The Rural Aid employee came out of a meeting with South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell only seconds after a tragic motorbike accident on the corner of Glendon and Haly St.

"We just came out and saw the accident," Ms Hahn said.

"I heard somebody shout, 'He's not breathing'."

Ms Hahn's instincts immediately kicked in and she raced towards the accident, even though she wasn't completely sure what had happened.

"I didn't see his motorbike on the road, all I saw was the bumper bar in the middle of the road," she said.

"Then I saw the gentleman in the garden bed."

Ms Hahn, who completed a first aid course two months before the accident, went straight into action.

"I could see he was not in a very good way," she said.

"He had no pulse, so I immediately started CPR.

"I touched the side of his face and moved his shoulder.

"I said, 'Are you OK mate? Can you hear me? But it was clear that there was no response."

As a number of shocked onlookers stood watch, Ms Hahn continued first aid until paramedics arrived.

"They asked me to continue CPR which I did," she said.

"They cut his clothing open and put the pads on him to do an assessment."

Ms Hahn believes she was performing CPR for about 10 minutes, but said due to the pressure of the event, she really couldn't be sure.

"Time stands still in that moment," she said.

Understandably, Ms Hahn had a restless sleep on Thursday night.

"Every waking moment you see him, lying there, just hoping that he will make it through," she said.

"I wondered how he's going and how his family are going."

Police phoned Ms Hahn last night and informed her the motorbike rider had a 50/50 chance of surviving.

Tragically, despite her most gallant efforts and the love and prayers of South Burnett residents, the 43-year-old rider did not make it.

"I found out this morning that he had passed away through the night," Ms Hahn said.

"It was hard, that was very hard.

"My first thoughts went to the guy's family. It is going to be a very hard time for them."

After such a heartbreaking event, many people would wrestle with thoughts of 'what if' and what else could they have done.

But the level-headed Ms Hahn said that wouldn't help anyone.

"You can't have thoughts like that," she said.

"You can only feel what is in front of you once you are there.

"Even if someone jumped in two minutes earlier I don't think the outcome would have been any different."

The accident prompted Ms Hahn to urge everyone to make sure their first aid qualifications were up to date.

"Please learn how to do CPR," she said.

"You never know whose life you could make a difference to.

"We had a 50/50 chance with that fellow, but we didn't win. But if you don't know how to do CPR you are not giving them any chance at all."

If this story has affected you, help is available.