Community rallies for boy after horror accident

EIGHT-year-old Ollie Waanders remains in intensive care after a dirt bike crash left him with significant bleeding in his brain.

"He has a long road ahead of him getting back to his old self," Ollie's mum, Kristy Chinchio said.

"But he is a fighter and I'm sure he will pull through this."

Ms Chinchio has been by Ollie's side at Queensland Children's Hospital since the incident took place at their property in Corindi last Wednesday, July 8.

With their safety gear on, Ollie and three of his friends were riding dirt bikes around the paddock when two of the boys - Raine and Ollie, both aged eight - had a head on crash at speed.

After the crash Raine tried to get help but, after taking a couple of steps, collapsed because of his injuries.

Frantic, the mums of the two boys conducted first aid until paramedics and police arrived.

Raine was rushed by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he was treated for a broken collarbone and wrist as well as bruising and cuts.

He is currently recovering at home with his family after being released from hospital the next day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident on July 8.

Ollie was placed into an induced coma and he and his mother were flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital, where an MRI revealed he had a significant bleed on the left side of his brain.

Ollie woke up on Saturday night and was taken from intensive care to the neurological ward, however on Monday he began struggling to breathe and was rushed into surgery to help open his airways.

He remains in intensive care once again.

"He has opened his eyes but is very groggy," Ms Chinchio said.

He has managed to speak a few words, but is communicating with thumbs up or down.

A close family friend, Ashleigh Ward, has since started a fundraiser on GoFundMe which has raised in excess of $10,000 within four days.

Ms Chinchio is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.

"It is just amazing how everyone has rallied around us while our family is at its lowest point.

"Ollie's school community of Mullaway Primary, the Woolgoolga Football Club and the entire local and extended community's support has been extremely heartwarming and a bit overwhelming.

"We have an army of people looking after our animals and Ollie's little sister Charlotte while we are up in Brisbane."

The funds will go towards supporting the family financially with things like bills and mortgage repayments, as their family-owned business has been forced to close its doors while they are in Brisbane.

See the fundraiser here.