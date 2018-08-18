Hervey Bay's women have the best chance to beat Bundaberg

BASKETBALL: A positive start to the Central Queensland Basketball League grand final could put Hervey Bay Hurricanes on the right track for a surprise premiership.

The undefeated Bundaberg Bears will start tonight's decider as the clear favourites, but the Hurricanes' improving roster can't be overlooked.

The side, in its first year of senior representative basketball, showed improvement with every game.

And Glen Jordan, who coaches both the men's and women's teams, said the female side could be the most likely of the two to snatch a title.

"Bundy has beaten us in every game so far but I'd say the women are most likely,” Jordan said. "They're a better chance - they still need everything to go right on the night, but if they get it together they'll go okay.”

Hervey Bay beat Maryborough at Hervey Bay PCYC last week to secure its place in the decider.

That game could put the Hurricanes in a strong position for the final, as Bundaberg had the week off due to Cooloola Comets' semi final forfeit.

"The early advantage for us is that both sides had really tough games games last week,” Jordan said.

"If we start with a different attitude we might get a bit of a good start.”

Nicky Young and Brooke Pennell are among the Hurricanes players who have shown major improvement.

"Nicky's had a really strong season. Brooke scored about 30 points last week and Nicky got about 25 herself,” Jordan said. "Some of the younger players are getting a lot of experience and improving with each game.”

Both finals are at Bundaberg. Women tip-off at 5pm with the men's game scheduled for 7pm.

It will end a debut CQBL season which has been highly praised by members of each of the four teams.

"It's been fantastic, it's run smoothly and it's getting decent crowds. There's a few more associations that have shown interest in joining from next season which could make it even better,” Jordan said. "It's been a great success so far and it's definitely helped the development of our players.”