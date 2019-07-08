Hervey Bay teams dominate in Wide Bay AFL competition

TOP TWO: Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power.

TOP TWO: Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power. Brendan Bowers

Aussie rules: The Wide Bay AFL competition has turned into a two team race with both Hervey Bay sides dominating in their round 14 fixtures.

The Hervey Bay Bombers playing the struggling Across the Waves Eagles in Maryborough kicked 21 goals in their victory, winning 21.12-138 to 7.6-48.

Hervey Bay put the game out of reach of the Eagles in the first quarter scoring five goals to one.

It went from bad to worse for the Eagles in the second quarter with the bombers kicking another eight goals.

It was a similar result in Bundaberg when Bay Power played Brothers Bulldogs.

Power securing their eleventh win in a row for the season in their 73 point win.

Bay Power easily accounting for Brothers Bulldogs 16.14-110 to 5.7-37.

The match followed the same script as the Bombers game with the Power kicking five goals to one in the first quarter.

The only highlight for the Bundaberg team was that they kicked four goals in the second quarter.

They failed to score a point in third quarter and only managed four behinds in the fourth.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton will take the points but was not getting carried with the win.

"We did what we had to do, we just got the job done,” Walton said.

In reserve grade action the Hervey Bay Bombers proved too strong defeating the Maryborough Bears 19.12-126 to 2.3-15.

Round 15 features a double header at Frank Coulthard Oval Bundaberg next Saturday.

In the early match it is a top-of-the-table clash between Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers at 4.30pm.

The main game is at 7pm between Brothers Bulldogs and ATW.