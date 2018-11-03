Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after the alleged stabbing on another man in Hervey Bay last night that left him fighting for his life.
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after the alleged stabbing on another man in Hervey Bay last night that left him fighting for his life.
Crime

Man fights for life after stabbing

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Nov 2018 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after the alleged stabbing on another man in Hervey Bay last night.

Police will allege at about 7pm in a motel on Charlton Esplanade, a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

Officers charged a 47-year-old man from Townsville with one count of attempted murder.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, November 5,

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are asked to contact police.

attempted murder editors picks hervey bay stabbing

Top Stories

    FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    premium_icon FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    Environment THOUSANDS of hunks of rubbish including eight mattresses, four broken toilets, two car batteries and 3500 pieces of plastic have been dragged out of the river.

    Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    premium_icon Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    Crime Driver rolled his car and blew .183 in Bargara

    Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    premium_icon Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    Politics Support for plan to boost industry and grow jobs

    Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    premium_icon Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    News Mr Lakey said the site will bring in tourists to the region

    Local Partners