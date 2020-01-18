Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors (orange) v Bargara Boomers (green) - Troy James. Photo: Cody Fox
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors (orange) v Bargara Boomers (green) - Troy James. Photo: Cody Fox
Softball and Baseball

Hervey Bay Softball pitches into 2020

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: The Hervey Bay Softball season swings back into action this afternoon, recommencing after the Christmas break.

It returns after a five week break due to the last round of 2019 being cancelled due to wet fields.

Round 11 fixtures will be held in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg today.

Bundaberg matches commence from 9am with under 12 and under 16 games.

In Hervey Bay, the under 14 and men’s B-grade fixtures commence from 10.35am with the final match to be played at 5.30pm.

The match features Misfits and Terrors in the A-grade men’s competition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gidarjil offered to lead traditional firestick trial

        premium_icon Gidarjil offered to lead traditional firestick trial

        News “There’s no doubt it works because it worked for thousands of years,” the project co-ordinator said.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        premium_icon Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        News SHE was the nation’s first female foreign minister and now Julie Bishop is taking...

        UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        News About 3pm police and emergency services were called to a traffic crash...