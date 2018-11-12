Hervey Bay Seagulls in danger of exclusion from BRL

LEAGUE: The future of Hervey Bay Seagulls is on the line as an embarrassing paperwork bungle could leave the club without a competition in which to compete in 2019.

The results of the club's annual general meeting on October 30, at which Jim Russell was elected to replace Brendan Bowers as president, have been declared invalid and a new AGM scheduled for next week.

The club did not complete and submit an auditor's report to the Bundaberg Rugby League, the governing body of rugby league in the Wide Bay region, which held its AGM at Bundaberg yesterday.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said all clubs bar the Seagulls submitted paperwork on time.

"You have to present your financials at a AGM,” Ireland said.

"The new board that was elected at the AGM is null and void as it's not the proper board. They have been instructed by the QRL and Central Division to have their auditor report done in the next week and a half then have their AGM, and present that to the BRL at the next meeting.”

Ireland said the standing committee should have lodged the bookwork with an auditor, the results of which would be available to the club's new committee. The report is expected to be finished by the Seagulls' rescheduled special AGM on November 20.

The Seagulls, who were three-time minor premiers from 2015 to 2017 and 2016 premiers before this year's one-win season, did not have a representative at the meeting, but Russell said the circumstances of the report's non-submission were unavoidable.

He said the club believed it had until November 23 to submit the report.

Ireland said the BRL would not kick out the Seagulls.

He said the BRL was committed to giving the club time to get its affairs in order, but insisted it must be done as soon as possible so plans could be made for next season.

"If it's not done, we can't accept the application to Central Division,” he said.

"We have to have a time limit, we need to work on draws and the competition.”

Russell was confident the club's affairs would be in order by the rescheduled AGM, and the Seagulls would take their seat at the BRL's next meeting on Sunday, December 2.

Go to frasercoastchronicle .com.au/sport for more news from the AGM.