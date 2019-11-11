Hervey Bay Royals reign over Maryborough United in local derby

CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Royals continue their reign over Fraser Coast rivals Maryborough United in the Rum City Intra cup.

The Royals won by 105 runs in the round six clash.

In the local derby the Maryborough team were unable to challenge the Royals’ first innings total.

Batting first the Hervey Bay team were all out for 180 runs in the 44th over.

After failing to establish partnerships over the past few matches, openers Lachlan Smith and John Kosmidis established a 68-run partnership before Smith was caught on 23.

Brent Dean joined Kosmidis at the crease and the duo added another 36 runs before Kosmidis was dismissed caught and bowled by Steve Collins.

Regular wickets fell for the remainder of the innings.

The top three batsmen ensured they gave their team every opportunity to post a solid total to defend.

Kosmidis top-scored with 48 runs and Dean was close behind with 41.

Troy Beckton was the pick of the United bowlers, collecting four wickets for 36 runs in his nine-over spell.

In contrast to the Royals innings, Maryborough’s first wicket fell with the score on 4 when Alex Bellingham was caught by Justin Frohling off the bowling of Brent Firth-Meldrum.

A 27-run partnership between Laird McKay and Jordan Pederson started to build the Maryborough innings before both were dismissed when the total was 31.

Wickets continued to fall before the team was bowled out for 75 in the 27th over.

Paul Stanton led the Royals’ bowling attack with five for 16 over six overs.

The result will move the Hervey Bay team off the bottom of the table and they will leapfrog Maryborough.

In the other round six matches, Brothers defeated Past Highs by 55 runs and Waves beat Norths’ total of 114 runs in the 26th over.

Round seven action will have Maryborough United hosting Brothers at Newtown Oval Maryborough and the Royals will travel to Bundaberg to battle Norths.

In the final match Past Highs are up against The Waves.

In other cricket action over the weekend the Wide Bay team were battling against South East Queensland, Gold Coast and the Darling Downs in the Schaefer Shield in Ipswich.

Saturday’s result was not kind to the Wide Bay team with Gold Coast posting an innings total of 7/323.

Wide Bay could manage only 181 in return.

Jarred Laycock top scored with 61.

Chris Duff was the best of the bowlers with the figures of 2/47 closely followed by Bryce Mitchell with 2/48.