Basketball - Hervey Bay Hurricanes v Maryborough Magic. Hurricane's Jak Sauvageot looks for the basket.
Basketball

Hervey Bay net's victory with a win over the Maryborough

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: A storm warning was issued in the CQBL on Saturday night when the Hervey Bay Hurricanes stormed over the Maryborough Magic in a local derby match.

In front of a small but vocal crowd the Hurricanes defeated the Magic 91-68.

Hervey Bay Basketball Association president, coach and player Glenn Jordan could not be prouder of the efforts of his young Hurricane team.

"The match was a tight tussle and we were down early,” he said.

"We just settled down and got on a roll to come over the top of them.”

"The team took a little while to adjust to the refereeing but once they did it was smooth sailing.”

Jordan believed the shot quality of his team was the reason they won so easily.

"We shot well for the second week in a row and when we do that it makes it so much easier to play,” he said.

Jordan singled out point guard Jarrod Shepard as a stand-out in the victory.

"Jarrod controlled the game well and nullified the Magic's full court press with great passing.” The win secures second place on the CQPL points table for the Hurricanes behind Bundaberg.

The Hurricanes host the current premiers, the Bundaberg Bears in their next match on June 22.

The Hurricanes will be attempting to hand out the first defeat to the Bulls team.

"They are the benchmark for the competition and it will give us a good gauge of how close we are to them.” Jordan said.

cqbl fc sport hervey bay basketball local sport maryborough basketball
Fraser Coast Chronicle

