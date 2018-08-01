Hervey Bay names men's squad for state softball titles

REP SEASON: Ramiah Bowden was named in Hervey Bay's representative team.

SOFTBALL: Hervey Bay Softball has named its men's opens representative team for the state titles later this year.

The second trial was held at Hervey Bay on Sunday.

The Softball Queensland Open Mens Championship will be held at Rockhampton from October 19-22.

The team: Troy Law, Troy James, Corey McInerney, Warren Stehbens, Ben Stehbens, Connor Cole, Coulten Brockhurst, Tony Briggs, Karl Meech, Curtis Yates, Ramiah Bowden, Braydon Swanson, Tyler Duggan.

Officials: Dave Gear (coach), Corey McInerney (assistant coach), Nicole Law (manager), Leanne Harvey (scorer).