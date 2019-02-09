Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

THE horror run on Queensland roads for motorcyclists is continuing with a Triumph rider killed near Agnes Waters overnight.

Police said that at about 8pm, a Holden Commodore was headed on Round Hill Road when it has collided with a Triumph Motorcycle headed in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old Hervey Bay man, died at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Courier-Mail reported last month that motorbike riders are three times more likely to die on Queensland roads than drivers.

Last year 44 motorbike riders were killed on the state's roads, compared to 121 drivers.

Motorcycles make up less than 5 per cent of registered vehicles, yet riders account for nearly 20 per cent of the 247 road deaths in Queensland last year.

Six motorcyclists have been killed this holiday period including Moses Mitchell, 33, and Lisa Hau, 29, who died in a horror smash on the Gold Coast.

Neither were wearing helmets or protective clothing.

This followed the death of Buderim's Warren Bornman when a car turned in front of his bike in Woolloongabba on December 30.

A Courier-Mail analysis reveals there are about 22 deaths per 100,000 motorbike riders in Queensland.

This compared to four per 100,000 for drivers and less than one death per 100,000 cyclists.

Injuries suffered by motorbike riders lucky enough to survive a crash are also more severe.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, motorcyclists make up 41 per cent of acute hospital patients in transport-related cases.

RACQ spokesman Steve Spalding told The Courier-Mail motorcyclists rarely got a second chance when things went wrong.

"Motorcyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. They don't have the same physical protection as motorists, and will always come off second best in a crash with a car," he said.

Mr Spalding also called on drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists.

"We need motorists to think about what they can do to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatalities.

"It's about giving space to motorcyclists, checking your blind spots, particularly when changing lanes."