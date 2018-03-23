Hervey Bay Bombers wary of what The Waves will bring

GAME ON: Chris Wicks in action for Hervey Bay Bombers during their pre-season trial against Yeppoon Swans.

GAME ON: Chris Wicks in action for Hervey Bay Bombers during their pre-season trial against Yeppoon Swans. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: A one-sided pre-season clash against Central Queensland powerhouse Yeppoon Swans could have pushed Hervey Bay Bombers to a flag-winning level.

The Bombers will start its AFL Wide Bay season at home against The Waves today, and coach Darren Hunter is keen to see how his troops perform a month after the toughest assignment in regional Aussie rules.

For Hunter, the pre-season match was a chance for his players to put weeks of work into action for the first time.

More importantly, it was a test of the players' fitness.

"The best thing for me was we'd done a fair bit of running during the off-season and we thought we were fit,” Hunter said.

"We ran with them until half-time and they got away. It gave me the ammo to say we're not as fit as we think.”

Hunter said the Bombers squad that took the field today was missing several regular starters, and he expected The Waves would bring a traditionally strong midfield to cause problems for his side.

"They've always had a strong mid but I think that's there where we can beat them,” Hunter said.

"We have some tall timber but I don't know how much it will help in the wet.

"This is going to be a big day for the club with the women's final afterwards.

"We've got a few guys who are playing their first games for the club and it will be interesting to see how they go.”

The Bombers reached the preliminary final last year, but have their eye on the flag.