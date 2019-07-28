Hervey Bay Bombers ground Bay Power in Wide Bay AFL

Thomas Miller and Brent Firth-Meldrum leap high for the ball.

Thomas Miller and Brent Firth-Meldrum leap high for the ball. Brendan Bowers

Aussie rules: The Hervey Bay Bombers are determined not to allow Bay Power an easy run to the grand final in the Wide Bay AFL competition.

The Bombers have again proved too strong for the Power winning 18.8-116 to 10.12-72.

Bay Power, facing injuries and illness to key players, were unable to match the Hervey Bay Bombers for the four-quarters.

At half-time the match hung in the balance with the Bombers holding a one-point lead.

It was the third quarter that secured the four points for the red and blacks.

Kicking eight goals in the third removed any chance of Bay Power staying in the contest.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton used the match to work on positional set-ups as they move towards the finals.

"We only need one more win to secure a grand final spot,” he said.

"We just have to manage our roster until then.”

Walton praised Lachie Smith for his efforts in the match.

"He just keeps getting better each week,” Walton said.

Travis Mills was the top goal scorer in the match kicking five majors for the Bombers.

He was closely followed by James Hickey who kicked four.

Best on ground for the Hervey Bay Bombers was Jack O'Connell ahead of Travis Mills and Lachlan Woodhams.

Next week Bay Power can lock up a grand final spot when they play ATW in Bundaberg.

The Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs have the bye.