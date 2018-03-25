Hervey Bay Bombers dominate The Waves in opener

BIG START: Bombers' Travis Mills kicked five goals as Hervey Bay beat The Waves by 78 points at Norm McLean Oval.

BIG START: Bombers' Travis Mills kicked five goals as Hervey Bay beat The Waves by 78 points at Norm McLean Oval. Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: Minutes after Hervey Bay produced an imposing 78-point victory against proven premiership contender The Waves, Bombers coach Darren Hunter had a message that should send shivers down the spines of rival coaches.

We can get better.

Travis Mills kicked five and James Hickey four as the Bombers controlled all four quarters of their first-round AFL Wide Bay clash.

"The boys, we have a lot to work on and it was scrappy in bits, but we're very happy,” Hunter said. "We have a break but we'll stick to what we've been doing, more running.

"We could've run out the game better than what we did. They've got more to come back with but I'm happy.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Hunter praised the efforts of Mills, centre half forward Dean Leary, ruckman Rohan Mortimer and Jay Andrew.

It was Hervey Bay's second game since Hunter was named coach, a position he held in 2016 when he took the Bombers to the preliminary final.

Their only pre-season game was a blow-out loss against Central Queensland powerhouse Yeppoon Swans.

"That's our second hit-out, (and we're) doing stuff like that,” Hunter said.

"We have some inside stuff, they have to make tasks every quarter, and the first two quarters they smashed it out of the water.

"I'm not telling what that is. But there's two main things I focus on, and we don't worry about the scoreboard. The first two they were up, and it's just working. They've got a bit of work to do, they were scrappy at times and that last quarter everyone was hammered.”

The Bombers are second.