Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL DERBY: Hervey Bay Bombers' Luke O'Toole and Josh Wheeler clash earlier this year.
LOCAL DERBY: Hervey Bay Bombers' Luke O'Toole and Josh Wheeler clash earlier this year. Cody Fox
AFL

Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power to meet in local AFL derby

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
27th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: The next chapter in the Hervey Bay derby will be written this afternoon when the Bay Power hosts the Hervey Bay Bombers in round 17 Wide Bay AFL action at Keith Dunne Oval.

The Hervey Bay Bombers halted the winning streak of the high-flying Bay Power when they last met in Bundaberg a fortnight ago and will be wanting to inflict another defeat.

Bay Power won't be at full strength but coach Kristian Walton believes they are ready to match it with the Bombers.

"We will have a competitive team and it is a good opportunity for some players to stand up and put themselves in the mix for matches later in the season,” Walton said.

First bounce is at 4pm.

In the other match of the round, Brothers Bulldogs will host ATW in Bundaberg at 3pm.

across the waves bay power brothers bulldogs fc sport hervey bay bombers local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SICKENING: M'boro 'tough guy' broke toddler's back

    premium_icon SICKENING: M'boro 'tough guy' broke toddler's back

    News By the time he was done with her, a two-year-old girl had injuries akin to a victim of a catastrophic car crash.

    How we dressed for a day at the races in Bundy in the '80s

    premium_icon How we dressed for a day at the races in Bundy in the '80s

    News Ten fashion trends from the 80s we need to bring back now

    Petition launched to honour former Hinkler MP Paul Neville

    premium_icon Petition launched to honour former Hinkler MP Paul Neville

    Politics Brian Courtice and Stephen Bennett launch petition to rename bridge.

    Sister's love triangle turns into pub glassing

    premium_icon Sister's love triangle turns into pub glassing

    Crime Bottle smashed on woman who slept with younger sister's boyfriend.