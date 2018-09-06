Menu
BAY IS BACK: Terrors pitcher Karen Edgerton will be among those to represent Hervey Bay's rep softball team.
Softball and Baseball

Hervey Bay back to women's rep softball

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Sep 2018 6:30 PM
SOFTBALL: Hervey Bay has returned to the Softball Queensland Open Women's State Championships for the first time in decades.

The side, comprised of players registered to Hervey Bay Softball through clubs based in the Bay, Bundaberg and Brisbane, will be among the 15 teams to compete at Redcliffe this weekend.

Hervey Bay will start its state championship campaign against Redcliffe at 8am today, and will play seven games between then and Saturday afternoon. Finals and consolation games will be played Sunday.

For Hervey Bay coach Lee-Anne O'Leary, this tournament will be treated with a developmental approach.

It will be the first time many players have competed at a state championships, and an interrupted preparation has meant players have had little time to jell.

"We've got a mix of youth and experience across the team,” O'Leary said.

"We will try our best but we will be up against some really strong competition. For some ladies, it will be the first time they've ever been to a state championship so we'll certainly do our best.”

Squad: Karen Edgerton, Karen Watson, Kylee McInerney, Savannah Ritter, Belinda Nicol, Amy Freeman, Wendy Roll, Kaitlyn O'Leary, Melanie Patterson plus three players from interstate.

fcsport hervey bay softball softball queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

