Crime

Heroic gran fights off alleged thief

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
22nd Feb 2021 8:02 AM
An alleged thief has met his match in a Gold Coast grandmother after he tried to take her handbag from a busy pub.

In dramatic footage obtained by Sunrise, the woman, who was reportedly celebrating her birthday at the Pimpama Tavern in January this year, chases the 42-year-old man through the carpark.

The woman tackles her alleged thief to the ground in the Pimpama Tavern carpark.
According to Sunrise, the man took the handbag off a table before running through the carpark with the no-nonsense gran in hot pursuit.

The woman is captured on CCTV looking victorious as she walks back inside with her handbag.
The woman, who suffers from a medical condition, kicked off her shoes and engaged in a tussle, grabbing the man in a headlock before re-claiming her bag.

The woman told Sunrise she had sustained several injuries, including cracked ribs.
Reportedly, she was left with cracked ribs, cuts and bruises following the altercation.

The alleged thief has since been charged and is due to appear in court this week.

