Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Hancock shared these photos on social media of two men who rescued a wallaby from the water at Tyagarah.
David Hancock shared these photos on social media of two men who rescued a wallaby from the water at Tyagarah.
Environment

Heroes rescue wallaby from surf after dog pack attack

Hamish Broome
by
27th Jun 2018 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

TWO local heroes have braved the waters off Tyagarah beach near Byron Bay to rescue a stricken wallaby.

The wallaby was chased down the beach this morning by three out of control dogs and fled into the surf as its last chance of survival.

It wouldn't have lasted long if not for the quick action of two men, Dave and Louis, whose actions were documented in a video by local photographer David Hancock.

Both men chased the dog away before Steve dived in and pulled the floundering animal out of the surf and laid it down on the dunes to rest.

In a post to Byron Bay community board, Mr Hancock said the three then found the owner of the dogs, who was lying in his van in the car park 400m away.

David Hancock shared these photos on social media of two men who rescued a wallaby from the water at Tyagarah.
David Hancock shared these photos on social media of two men who rescued a wallaby from the water at Tyagarah.

"He's quite cranky that I've disturbed him......but I assure him this community is madder than hell with such slack behaviour and wish him a speedy trip home to Victoria..." Mr Hancock wrote.

While the rescuers were praised as heroes, the reaction on Facebook to the dog owner has been furious

Deon Demouche wrote: "That's so f'ed up. How dare he bring his dogs (plural none the less) to our dog free beaches (for this very reason) and hunt our wildlife. If you all were not there this would have ended tragically. This individual most definitely should be fined - did anyone get the number plate, as I am certain a little precautionary tale isn't going to change his disregard and disgusting behavior?"

More information to come.

animals editors picks good news lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WITNESS TELLS: 'I jumped into the dam to try and save him'

    premium_icon WITNESS TELLS: 'I jumped into the dam to try and save him'

    News WITNESS Daniel Wood has told of how a tragic crash, where a man in his 50s lost his life today, unfolded.

    'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    premium_icon 'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    Opinion How a skin-crawling experience left me questioning my safety

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Business THIS product is earning Woolies a crazy amount of money.

    Local Partners