Heroes in need of our help

SOS WEEK: Surf lifesavers in Bundaberg are asking for your support this week.

LAST summer volunteer surf lifesavers from Bundaberg, Elliott Heads and Moore ParkSurf lifesaving clubs watched over beach-goers ensuring everyone who went to the beach returned home safely.

Now the red and yellow army is asking for a helping hand of its own.

This week is SOS Week,and residents are being urged to "Support Our Savers” and recognise the vital work that volunteers perform up and down the coastline every year.

Local lifesavers have taken to the streets, doorknocking and rattling collection tins to raise crucial funds for the volunteer movement.

SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden is urging everyone to chip in a dollar or two when they see a lifesaver this week.

"Normally our lifesavers are the ones going to the rescue but, this year, we're sending out an SOS of our own and asking for the public's help and support,” Mr Holden said.

Last year the region's lifesavers performed 4874 "preventative actions to pro-actively safeguard swimmers”, provided first aid to 406 patients and saved the lives of 12 people through in-water rescues .

"This service is offered completely free of charge to the community, but unfortunately it comes at a significant cost to us.”

Mr Holden said people tended to forget that SLSQ was a charity organisation that relied heavily on community generosity.

He said the three local clubs had 711 members with about 160 donning the red and yellow to keep Bundaberg's beaches safe.

"To effectively set up a beach patrol it costs thousands for equipment, including inflatable rescue boats, surf rescue boards, rescue tubes and defibrillators,” Mr. Holden said.

"Along with the cost associated in establishing a beach patrol, it costs $850 to train a lifesaver.”

SOS Week runs until Sunday. Donations can be made at sosweek.com.au.