Heroes bring joy to sick kids

SUPERANNUATION giant Sunsuper have donated $100,000 to the Channel Nine Telethon, which will go towards the Connected Care Program and help children living with chronic illnesses in regional areas.

Fern Dunshea and Erin Walsh enjoying the day at Community Lifestyle Support.

And to celebrate the special occasion, Sunsuper held a superhero themed morning tea at Community Lifestyle Support.

With 135 children in the Wide Bay region suffering from complex health conditions and the necessity to travel to Brisbane for appointments, the program will help ease an otherwise stressful and emotionally taxing situation for families.

The event was filled with heartwarming moments, from live music by Liana McKay, Captain America and Supergirl popping capes on kids and kicking a football around and ‘get well’ cards decorated and gifted from students at Kalkie State School.

Captain America Ethan Ramsey and Superwoman Eleisha Wilson with Nash Hamann (centre).

Kylie Glanville gave birth to her two twins Ella and Ben at just 24 weeks and in addition to the stress of being a first time Mum, Ms Glanville also had the stress of meeting ongoing medical needs of her two little soldiers.

Ella Glanville, Kobi Pollock, Kylie Glanville and Ben Glanville at Community Lifestyle Support.

Now at two-years-old, Ms Glanville has illustrated just how helpful the support from the Children’s Hospital and Bundaberg community has been.

“The babies have a lot of appointments in Brisbane and we actually thought about moving but the staff have co-ordinated it to really accommodate us,” the mother-of-two said.

“It’s nice knowing you aren’t alone and the doctors and nurses are amazing … they actually make going to the hospital seem fun for the kids.”