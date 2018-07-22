Hero fireys save Bundy government building

BUNDABERG FIRE STATION: The new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services facility in Wyllie Street South Bundaberg.

FIRE crews have saved a government building on Quay St, despite access to the grass fire, which threatened the structure, proving difficult and testing the Bargara crew, who were first to arrive on scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Curtis Yates said the Bargara crew deserved the credit for what was a tricky situation and their efforts to save the Transport Main Roads building last night.

With the Bundaberg crew following up on a backyard burn without a permit out near Bingera Wier, it was the Bargara unit that played the vital role in keeping the flames at bay as they came within meters of the storage shed - filling it with smoke.

"A grass fire on the banks of the river threatened the Department of Transport about 7.30pm and the Bargara crew successfully protected the building until we got there,” Mr Yates said.

"We got the call to turn back but Bargara had already got there first and saved the building.

"It was a job well done on their part.”

Mr Yates said the awkward position on a steep slope on the Burnett River bank, made access difficult.

"The crew couldn't get a vehicle down there so they parked on one side of the dirt track that goes to the path on the river bank,” he said.

"They threw water from the truck onto the side of the cliff, to protect the exposure.

"They used a hose line and started from the exposure and worked their way back to put the fire out.”

Mr Yates said police were called to investigate the cause of the fire, with enquiries continuing.