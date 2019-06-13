Menu
Former soldier Matthew Mitchell was at home watching television late last night, when "screams" alerted him to a disturbance next door.
Hero ex-serviceman tried to save alleged murder victim

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Jun 2019 2:50 PM
A HERO ex-serviceman tried in vain to save a 61-year-old man after he was stabbed "multiple" times in a Buderim unit.

Matthew Mitchell was at home watching television late last night when he said "screams" alerted him to a disturbance next door.

Without a moment's hesitation he scaled the fence to help.

READ: 'In shock': victim on Coast for alleged attacker's wedding

"When I got over there was a man hunched over with people looking all around him, they were all pretty worried," Mr Mitchell said.

"They were all saying 'don't let him die, don't let him die'."

From there, Mr Mitchell's first aid training he learned through the Australian Defence Force kicked into gear.

However the victim, 61-year-old West Australian man was in a "serious" way.

"Once I got his shirt off I saw he'd been stabbed multiple times," he said.

"I just did as much first aid as I could until the ambulance got there.

"Lucky I had a first aid kit."

READ: 'Blood everywhere': Neighbours in shock over alleged murder

When authorities arrived, the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he later died.

His brother, 57-year-old Bernard John Robbins, has been arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Mr Mitchell said his heart went out to the victim's family.

"They were very upset and very frightened."

