Heritage trail to boost tourism

BUNDABERG is a region full of history and a new council strategy hopes to tap into our rich heritage to draw more tourists to the region.

At Tuesday's ordinary meeting, Bundaberg Regional Council adopted the Historic Heritage Tourism Strategy for the Bundaberg region and identified Heritage Trail initiatives to be developed as funds became available.

Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the Draft Historic Heritage Tourism Strategy had been developed by consultants Converge Heritage and Community at a cost of $15,350.

Included with the strategy are three developed trails that highlight the Bundaberg CBD, the Woongarra Sugar Trail and Isis Sugar Trail.

"While these three opportunities have been identified and developed there is a cost to implement each of the trails through promotional apps, signage and brochures,” Cr Barnes said

"To achieve this end, council will explore funding opportunities through future budgets and grant availability.”

Cr Barnes said there was potential to incorporate the CBD Heritage Walking Trail into the CBD revitalisation project.

"Heritage tourism is virtually untapped across our region and there are so many incredible stories to be told through the spoken word and development of trails that will provide another unique dimension for visitors to our region,” Cr Barnes said.

"While developing this form of tourism certainly enables our history to be captured and shared with a wider audience, the facts are that heritage tourism extracts a far better yield than conventional visitor spend.

"Statistics show that people engaged in heritage tourism tend to spend 38% more per day and stay an average of 34% longer than conventional visitors.

"There is no doubt that the Bundaberg region is well geared towards providing an exciting, informative and thoroughly engaging historic heritage tourism experience.”