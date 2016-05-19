Toowoomba's Heritage Bank reveals record profit

>>RELATED: Winners named in Heritage Bank photography awards

HERITAGE Bank has delivered a record profit of $45.04 million in 2017/18, up 13.7% on the previous year.

Chairman Kerry Betros said the result showed the bank was "doing the right thing by our customers and members".

"Not only are we making this profit, but we also provide great value and service for our members, as shown by the customer satisfaction ratings, which are outstanding," he said.

Heritage Bank also reached another milestone in the 2017/18 financial year, with total consolidated assets valued at $9.5 billion, up 1.5%.

CEO Peter Lock said loan volumes were down 27.4% to $1.736 billion in 2017/18, but this reflected a conscious decision to moderate lending.

"We had exceptionally high loan growth in 2016/17 and we took a deliberate decision to slow loan originations this year to better manage our prudential capital requirements," he said.

"The aim is to be a digital bank with a physical presence, rather than an old-style physical bank," Mr Betros said.

"But by the same token, we've got 61 branches and we'll always have that. We're not going to shut branches. We've got to cater for our traditional people and the people that like to go into a branch, and those that want to do everything on the phone or the computer."

25 years service from Kerry Betros: Kerry Betros celebrated 25 years with Heritage Bank.

Mr Betros also said the bank stood to benefit from increasing consumer awareness of the customer-owned banking model.

"The major banks in Australia have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this year as the Hayne Royal Commission has exposed the dangers of their profit maximisation model," he said.

"Customer-owned institutions such as Heritage simply don't have the drive to maximise profit above all else, so we can offer people a more satisfying banking experience."

He also called on the Federal Government to seize the opportunity created by the Royal Commission, and other current regulatory activities, to address competition in the banking sector.

CEO Peter Lock said the solid overall results were achieved at the same time as Heritage had invested significantly in an ongoing digital transformation program.

"One key consideration is the need for proportionate regulation. It is unfair to impose a one-size-fits-all approach, so that smaller customer-owned banks like Heritage face the same regulatory burdens and costs as the big banks.

"Too often we are caught in the net of measures imposed with the big banks in mind, despite not posing the same risk.

"Overall, however, we are optimistic that the reform process will be positive for our sector. We believe the strength of our balance sheet and our strong customer focus will see Heritage well placed to take advantage of any regulatory changes."

Mr Betros said mention needed to be made of Heritage's mortgage loan arrears greater than 30 days, which was just 0.58% at 30 June 2018, well below industry averages.

"Our net interest margin also improved, indicating how well we have managed our desire to provide both excellent rates on our lending products and great returns on our deposit products," he said.

