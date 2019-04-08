Menu
FARMING LAND: 81 Rankin Rd shares a boundary with 115 Lucketts Rd providing a rare opportunity for crop growers.
Property

Here's your chance to take up a farming life in the region

Geordi Offord
by
8th Apr 2019 1:32 PM
IT'S been described as an opportunity that only happens once in 10 years.

Properties 81 Rankin Rd and 115 Lucketts Rd are two legacy farms in the Childers area and have been listed for sale, providing a rare opportunity for growers.

A1 Realty Wide Bay Burnett principal and sales Manager Michael Vella said it doesn't happen often in the horticulture sector.

"These properties have been passed from generation to generation and they are both side by side,” he said.

"They both border the town of Childers so they run along where the state school is, where the residential area is and curves around to behind the industrial estate.

"There's over 161 hectares of cultivation in one hit, there's a bit of industrial land and it's right on the highway so our distribution is right there, which is extremely rare.

"Bigger corporations looking at farm to plate by putting manufacturing on site or value adding can do that but it limits what they can bring in, but with the industrial estate there the sky is the limit.”

Both properties share a boundary and boast rich soils for crop growing and also water security for the dry periods.

Mr Vella said the properties have attracted a lot of interest.

"It's very exciting to see who it will attract to the local area,” he said.

"Something like this could be a new enterprise and growers look for areas with better water security.

"It's one of the best quality farms on the market - usually we're seeing avocados, macadamias or sweet potatoes but the diversity is outstanding.

"At the moment a lot of the interest is still coming from macadamia growers and small crops as well as root crops, but we've had some interest from leafy green growers.”

For more information, phone Michael Vella of A1 Realty Wide Bay Burnett on 0419 025 330.

agriculture agriculture and farming bundaberg childers farming horticulture property property for sale
