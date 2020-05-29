Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Applications for the 2021 BHP Mitsubishi Alliance apprenticeship program are now open.
Applications for the 2021 BHP Mitsubishi Alliance apprenticeship program are now open.
News

Here’s your chance to land a role with major mining company

Zara Gilbert
29th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

APPLICATIONS for the 2021 BHP Mitsubishi Alliance apprenticeship program are now open.

Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to specialise in a range of trades such as Electrical, Mechanical, Diesel Fitting, Auto-Electrical, Refrigeration Mechanics and Boiler making.

This program has been instrumental in creating career pathways for local, aspiring tradespeople of all kinds.

According to BMA Asset President, James Palmer, the program caters to a diverse group of people, ranging from school leavers through to mature age people.

"These apprentices are the future of our business and the apprenticeships offer a critical pathway into a career in mining for regional communities," he said.

"While the challenges of COVID-19 continue to evolve, it's important we continue to support the local communities where we operate.

"This includes seeking another strong apprentice cohort for 2021 to ensure our workforce is built upon solid foundations of local qualified tradespeople."

For Dysart local Angela Mills, the program has allowed her to get a foot in the door of an industry she is passionate about.

"I have found my dream ­career - boiler making is so ­interesting, because instead of replacing parts I get to make them from scratch," Ms Mills said.

"It's the best experience, and a chance you should take if given the opportunity."

For more information or to apply for a role head to careers.bhp.com.

apprenticepships bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance mining
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding to help quantify emerging farming practice

        premium_icon Funding to help quantify emerging farming practice

        News A company has received Federal Government funding to help demonstrate the effectiveness of an emerging farming practice.

        Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        premium_icon Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        News “She hopped in the vehicle and that was the last time we saw her alive.”

        • 29th May 2020 7:15 AM
        • 1 jackoslife
        Treaty the next step to true reconciliation

        premium_icon Treaty the next step to true reconciliation

        News Dr Kerry Blackman said a treaty was “the right thing to do”.

        Bookshop starts a new chapter

        premium_icon Bookshop starts a new chapter

        News Bargara’s local bookstore has been reinvigorated as the new owner, Tunja Cottier...