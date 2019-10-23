Menu
The sign warning Woodgate beachgoers of a reported crocodile sighting has been taken down after an investgation. Photo: Bundaberg Now
News

Here’s why there was a croc warning sign at Woodgate

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 9:40 AM
A SIGN that went up warning Woodgate residents of croc sightings on Friday has been taken down just as quickly as it appeared.

Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Science investigated reports of a crocodile sighting at Woodgate on Friday, October 18.

Despite the claim seeming unusual, a DES spokesperson explained that under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan all crocodile sightings were investigated.

“Wildlife officers were advised that a member of the public saw what they thought to be a crocodile offshore,” the spokesperson said.

“A recent warning sign was installed and wildlife officers monitored the area, finding no sign of a crocodile.

“The recent warning sign was removed on Monday, October 21.”

The spokesperson encouraged members of the public to report any crocodile sightings as soon as possible, stating that DES investigates all reports and takes reports of crocs very seriously.

While Woodgate isn’t exactly croc country, the spokesperson said crocs in the area were targeted for removal.

“Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Woodgate is in Zone F (Atypical Habitat Zone),” the spokesperson said.

“This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted of removal.”

beach sign croc sightin crocwatch woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

