Here's what's happening next door to Macca's

THE heavy machinery is in full swing at McDonald's, as drive-through customers at the Bundaberg CBD store got a side of demolition works with their orders this morning.

The former Salvation Army Citadel in Targo St is being ripped down to make way for a new McDonald's carpark, and once complete, will give diners an additional 28 parking spaces and increase the drive-through to two lanes.

In March last year Bundaberg Regional Council received the material change of use application from McDonald's to knock down the building and replace it with car parking. It was approved in late May.

According to the town planning report, the proposed development involves the demolition of the buildings next to the Bundaberg City restaurant, as well as the conversion of the restaurant's drive-through to a dual-lane facility.

"The proposed works will deliver ... improvements to restaurant efficiency and service ... an additional 28 car parking spaces to service the restaurant ... an increase in the drive-through queuing capacity to 15 cars ... and a dual-lane drive-through facility,” the report stated.

While the removal of the former Salvos Citadel might raise a few eyebrows, the report stated the land was not on a register within the council's Heritage and Neighbourhood Character Overlay, meaning no formal plans limit the demolition or removal of the building.

Speaking to the NewsMail last year, franchisee Craig Manley welcomed the move by McDonald's Australia, saying parking limitations in the CBD had been an issue for many years.

"Bundaberg city has always struggled to have enough parking and it will certainly alleviate the need for our customers to park on the street,” he said.

"And the idea is the dual-lane drive-through will increase capacity and will speed up drive-though service.

"We're all seeking convenience and speed and if you can park at the front door it is far better than parking a block away.”