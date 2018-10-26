Menu
On World Teachers Day today, and as a sometimes naughty student, I would like to apologise to Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, but mostly I'd like to apologise to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education.
News

Here's to teachers, by God they've got a lot to put up with

Shelley Strachan
by
26th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
THROUGHOUT life every student crosses paths with multiple teachers and every teacher crosses paths with hordes of students.

Some teachers we love, some we are terrified of and pretty sure they would not cross the street to put us out if we were on fire - and they'd have good reason.

Some teachers change lives. Some teachers even save lives.

It is a profession I could never have undertaken, even if it paid twice as much, and I tip my hat to the many awesome teachers in our region of all ages and sexes and stages of burnout.

As a fairly bright and easily bored student, I was sometimes a horror in the classroom, and spent the odd lesson sitting outside thinking about how disruptive I'd been (I'm sorry, Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, and I'm particularly sorry to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education).

 

Today, Queensland celebrates World Teachers' Day and we should all quite frankly get down on our knees and giving thanks. To be a teacher takes a special kind of person and these people are shaping the adults of tomorrow.

For me, one teacher really did change my life, though he probably never even knew what he'd done. He was just doing his job, but he identified and articulated a strength I was completely unaware I had. Thank you most of all, Mr Chisolm. Happy World Teachers Day.

Gympie Times

