HERE'S TO NEW SEASON: Cup winner coming to region

Jockey Jim Cassidy on Dissident, gestures as he celebrates winning the Schweppes All Aged Stakes race during the Schweppes Stakes Day at Randwick racecourse in Sydney. Saturday April 18, 2015. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING DAVID MOIR

RACING: What do Jim Cassidy, a famous beverage brand and black and white have in common?

They're all coming to Bundaberg Race Club over the next 12 months.

The club officially unveiled its race program for the next 12 months at a function on Friday night.

Headlining the list is the Bundaberg Haifa Cup on July 28.

There will also be six other events, with the Ulton Race Day (September 1), Melbourne Cup day (November 6), The Waves Subs Club Race day (February 2), Catholic Schools race day (March 16) and the Austsafe Super Unifying Agriculture Charity race day (May 4) all returning.

The biggest change will come in the December 8 meet with Lion beverages to sponsor the Christmas Party.

"Each year seems to be getting bigger and better for the club, with attendance numbers increasing and private bookings coming well in advance,” race day co-ordinator Shanyn Limpus said.

"The club is definitely in a strong position, which means we have been able to make some positive changes around the venue.”

Fashions on the field at the club has been tweaked, with some race days to have coloured themes.

"We change the categories from event to event and have added in some new categories for couples and children at the July event to keep things fresh,” Limpus said.

"We've also included some fun themes into our program such as black and white for Melbourne Cup day and a touch of green in March to celebrate St Patrick's Day.”

The first event, the Haifa Cup, will feature former jockey Cassidy as a special guest.

Cassidy won more than 100 group one races in his career including the 1983 and 1997 Melbourne Cups.

He'll attend a golf day on Thursday before the Bundy Calcutta on Friday and the races on Saturday.

"Fans will have the opportunity to hear him tell some yarns from his lifetime in the racing industry,” Limpus said.

Racegoers can now buy tickets, with the golf day $75, the Calcutta $125 and $150 to be part of a VIP marquee on the Saturday.

Phone the club on 4153 1416 to making a booking or to buy a $30 annual membership, which includes general admission to all seven race days.