Here's some great local stories you may have missed

Dulcie, Marilyn and Ashlea Butcher on the Hummock.

Dulcie, Marilyn and Ashlea Butcher on the Hummock. brian cassidy

IT'S been a big news week across Bundaberg as the new year well and truly kicks into gear.

Recently, a plethora of stories have made headlines.

Gypsy (pictured) was stolen from outside Bunnings Warehouse on Friday.

At the weekend, news broke of a staffy taken from outside Bunnings.

CCTV captured the incident and the dog's heartbroken owners went online to beg for their child's assistance dog to be returned.

Bundaberg Regional Council. Mike Knott BUN210918BRC1

Then, on Saturday, we gave our readers a glimpse into the viewpoints of Bundaberg council candidates when we asked them which mayoral candidate they supported.

At the time, there were only two - incumbent Jack Dempsey and current Division 4 councillor Helen Blackburn.

A week ago, we asked local councillors who they preferred as mayor.

FIRST LOOK: Grillex facility artist impression.

In recent days, we reported on a Bundaberg success story about to write its next chapter, as work starts on the new $3 million Grillex facility, set to deliver a reported 45 jobs.

Grillex designs and produces a variety of commercial outdoor community infrastructure, including electric barbecues, street and park furniture, and shelter.

Marg Wust has been with Ritchies Jewellers for forty years.

If you weren't paying close attention in recent days, you may have missed the story about Marg Wust, who has worked at Ritchies Jewellers for a whopping 40 years.

"It's a celebration of life, buying jewellery, and there's been happy and sad times for all those occasions," she told the NewsMail.

To top off our recap, you can't exactly go wrong with some photos of locals doing what locals do best - making the most of our parks and beaches.

Photographer Brian Cassidy ventured off in search of locals and how they were spending their weekend and came back with some charmingly candid snaps.