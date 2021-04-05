Brides begin class action against florist

More than 275 women say they are owed a total of $125,000 from a florist who failed to deliver wedding bouquets for their big day.

More than 275 fuming brides - who claim they are owed a total of $125,000 from a florist who failed to deliver wedding bouquets for their big day - are planning class action after the business deleted its online presence.

The women from all over Australia are consulting class action lawyers after their letters of demand to the estate of florist Judy Sanders, requesting money back from Bouquets With A Difference, for flowers never delivered fell on deaf ears.

The company's Facebook page was deleted two weeks ago after initially saying it was no longer taking requests for arrangements since Mrs Sanders passed away on February 8.

A woman claiming to be the niece of the erstwhile owner Charli Murray told one bride requesting a refund in a Facebook exchange: "You're not getting a refund - good luck with wasting your time."

In another exchange, Ms Murray writes: "Judy was my aunty and I know she'd be disappointed to know she spent her time to try to help a bunch of nutcases on their wedding day.

"She left behind a grieving family and is not at fault for any of this."

Finance worker Sarah Lindsay paid $850 for flowers for her October wedding to Joshua Fuller with Bouquets with A Difference and is galvanising the move for a class action.

"We're talking to lawyers in Queensland because we feel helpless, no one has been returning our letters of demand for weeks, it's the principle of it, I can't just give away $800, where's our $125,000 gone?

"Each week more brides contact me saying they, too, never received their flowers.

"During Covid a lot of us lived off Jobkeeper and Jobseeker, we haven't got spare cash to lose."

Before shutting down its Facebook page two weeks ago, the business said it was fielding emails from more than 350 brides questioning their orders and requesting refunds.

Some of the worried brides, who have forked out more than $2,500 for their dried and artificial flower arrangements, were forced to get married without bouquets and have demanded refunds for orders placed more than a year ago.

Joshua and Hayley Hayden are fighting for $290 that they spent on their wedding from Bouquets with a Difference.

New bride Hayley Hayden from the NSW mid north coast paid $290 for five bouquets for her wedding in February that never showed up.

"I was getting married in February and by January my flowers still hadn't arrived, I run a cattle farm and in the last 18 months we've battled drought, bushfires and Covid, $290 may not seem like a lot but it is to me, I had to pay $1,200 for replacement flowers, I'd like my money back."

One bride claimed in a telephone call with a man linked to the company, he threatened to "blast" her with a gun if she went public with her complaint.

"He told me 'look c …, if I find out you're one of those brides, I'm going to get my guns and hunt youse down'," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The woman, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said she spent more than $1000 on flower arrangements last January and, with her wedding now just weeks away, her order has still not arrived.

"I spoke to the daughter last month and she told me her mother had been sick and passed away," she said.

"She said that they were organising refunds.

"But then (a man) got on the phone when I said I would go to media as it's taken almost a year to get a refund and he threatened to shoot me and any brides who complained.

"It's a lot of money for me to lose, I've had to do all the flowers myself because I can't afford another florist."

Michelle Bernadette lost $612 bridal bouquets and buttonholes and says she "just want my money back" after hearing nothing back when asked to email Bouquets With A Difference with her bank details.

Mrs Sanders daughter said the family lawyer had advised them to remove the business Facebook page and was handling letters of demand.

"Mum is not a conwoman, she as taking orders until her death, she was not sick, her death was unexpected," Kelly Sanders said.

"We're not being allowed to grieve for our mum because of the constant complaints from customers.

"Whatever might have been said was in the heat of the moment because we had just lost our mum."

