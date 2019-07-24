Here are the statistics that matter in Bundy sport this week

TOUGH SEASON: The Waves' Cody Enever takes a mark under pressure from Hervey Bay's Jack O'Connell. The team will have its worst season in AFL Wide Bay in the past decade.

SPORT: Finals are just around the corner for most sports as winter starts to warm up.

The NewsMail takes a look at five statistics that matter from the previous week of action in sport.

1. Worst season ever.

The Waves will end this season's AFL Wide Bay season with its worst record in the past decade of the competition.

The loss on Saturday to Hervey Bay, by 121 points, means it can't replicate the seven wins it had in 2017 and 2018, which were the worst before.

The side has won one game all season.

The Waves might also add the title of the worst season for Bundy sides if it can't win its remaining three games to finish the season.

Brothers Bulldogs, in 2013 and 2016, won four games for the season to hold the current record.

The two Bundy sides face each other this weekend.

2. Goalscorers shine.

United Park Eagles player Josh Adcock will hold a record for his club, regardless of whether he scores another goal for the remainder of the season.

Adcock scored a goal on Saturday to bring his tally to 16 for the season in the Wide Bay Premier League. It is the most since the side started playing in the competition in 2016.

Adcock is also on track to beat the record at the club for a Wide Bay competition, which is 27 by Brendan Banks in 2015.

There is more on goalscorers in the next statistic.

3. Bennier on track to join elite list.

The season has been disappointing for Brothers Aston Villa so far but there has been one shining light.

Jaryd Bennier, before last weekend, had scored 20 goals in the competition to lead the tally so far in the Wide Bay Premier League.

He has more than half of Villa's total goals for the season with the club on 39 so far.

Only Bargara's Anthony Grant (16 out of 32) in 2017 has achieved the feat in the four-year history of the competition.

4. The Waves stand alone.

Past Brothers' first loss of the season put The Waves in elite company in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The Brethren's 42 points conceded against Easts made them the fifth side this season to conceded more than 40 in a game this year.

The Waves are the only team that hasn't done that yet.

The Wallaroos, in round one, scored 36 to have the most scored again them this season.

5. Past Brothers women enter the unknown.

The side lost its second straight match in the Gladstone and Bundaberg competition, the first time it has done that in years.

The Brethren is still on top and has the perfect chance to turn it around with a match against Tannum, who are second in the competition.