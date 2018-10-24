Herdle to lead the Buccaneers

NEW PARTNERSHIP: Wide Bay Buccaneers assistant Peter Guest and new Wide Bay Buccaneers coach Karl Herdle. He takes over from Adrian Elmes who remains as the technical director at the club.

Mike Knott BUN241018BUC2

FOOTBALL: It might be one of the toughest jobs in the state but new Wide Bay Buccaneers senior coach Karl Herdle isn't looking at it that way.

Herdle was announced as the new coach yesterday by the club on a two-year deal.

The German-Australian joins the club after a career spanning more than 30 years in Germany, Australia and for a period of time in Brazil.

He has also coached Mareeba United, Palm Beach and Mount Gravatt in Brisbane and The Waves here in Bundaberg from 2012 to 2013.

Herdle's challenge will be to do what his predecessors failed to do in the inaugural season, secure the seniors first point through a win or draw in the Football Queensland Premier League.

"That's how some people see it (a challenge),” he told NewsMail.

"I'd like to think it is one of the easiest.

"You only have to win four or five games and you are doing well.

"That is what the club needs, we need results, we need respect.”

Herdle said the first year will be about building the club to a sustainable level before pressing for honours in the second year.

The coach added the goal was to win four or five games and knows what is needed after watching the team last year.

"We all know what went wrong, probably not too much wrong, just bits and pieces,” he said.

"The style has to change. They conceded goals in the five games I watched, they were unbelievable, too easy.

"They just didn't know where to go and that's how they get pulled all over the park.”

Herdle said that will be solved in two areas.

"My expectation is they will do a lot of hard work and they will definitely do that,” he said.

"But they will be a lot more technical, in the set up and the movement.”

Herdle said players that were involved in season one would be rewarded with spots in season two.

The nucleus is expected to stay on board.

"If you go through the players, all year they got hammered and still you had the nucleus of about six, seven, maybe 10 players that stuck through it,” he said.

"They didn't leave, they did it week in week out and were still there at the end of the season.

"You have a group of people that don't give in.”

His goal is to now build the culture to get others involved from Wide Bay Premier League clubs.

But he won't poach them, preferring to improve the culture of the club to attract them.

He said there was plenty of talent coming through from the under-20s and under-18s that can do the job.

"If possible I want to stay away from that, I want players who want to play for us,” he said.

"I think I can be part of it and I think I can achieve different things.

"It won't be easy.”

Herdle has taken on the role now and will oversee the seniors at the next two trials in Hervey Bay this Sunday and Childers the following Sunday.

He then plans to start training on November 13, which anyone can attend, before announcing his squad for next year's new season in December.