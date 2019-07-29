Herb's thoughts on bringing community together

BUNDABERG and North Burnett identity Herb Taylor has set his sights on applying to be North Burnett Regional Council's sport and recreation officer.

Mr Taylor has previously made headlines for announcing he was applying for the role of CEO of North Burnett's council as well as calling for nude beaches and for pop star Mariah Carey to move to the Bundaberg region.

Most recently, locals read about how Mr Taylor doesn't use a helmet when he rides his bicycle because of health conditions. He warned others who saw him out and about with no helmet not to follow his lead.

But now the former Mt Perry Hotel owner has applied to a recent job advert for a new sport and recreation officer.

Mr Taylor said if we was successful, he'd use the role of bring the community back together.

"I want to care for the social and recreational wellbeing of all residents without it being a token,” he said.

Mr Taylor said he was also willing to make a bold move - giving up whatever portion of his pay he doesn't need.

"From my remuneration I'll take enough to cover my basic living expenses which is pretty cheap,” he said.

Among Mr Taylor's ideas for sport and recreation in the North Burnett is free outdoor summertime movies and concerts "to bring the community together”.

Mr Taylor said he was calling for a return to old-fashioned fun in the form of arm wrestling, potato sack races, volley ball and country dancing.

Monthly dances with supper at every hall every month are also on his idea list.

Mr Taylor said he's also like to see activities suitable for people with disabilities, such as public speaking.

He said he believed property values in the North Burnett were plummeting more than any other region and that by improving activities it could become a more vibrant place to be.

"We could have laughing contests with the rudest jokes we could get away,” the job hopeful laughed.

"It's about bringing the old way back.

"These are the sorts of thing that brought people together. It brings the community together.”