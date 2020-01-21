Herb’s the word with AustChilli’s new HPP basil product

MORE than a chilli farm, AustChilli are proving they plan to say on top of the food game with their latest product – HPP Basil.

By utilising the High Pressure Process, cold pressed, solutions with herbs, AustChilli’s sales and marketing manager Claire Maslen said they were tapping in to a gap in the food market.

Launching locally with Rum City Foods and trialled at Alowishus, Ms Maslen said there was already interest building across the country for the product.

Not to be confused with a pesto product, the HPP Basil in canola or olive oil is an ingredient which can be used to create everything from pesto and dips, through to sandwiches, pizza, wraps and breads.

About two years in the making, working through the process with basil, coriander, chive, mint and parsley Ms Maslen said now they’ve taken HPP Basil to food services.

Having used the HPP process to create AvoFresh for years, she said it was a cold treatment which preserves the herb’s colour, flavour, vibrancy, nutrients and health benefits of the natural food.

While it means a shorter shelf life, Ms Maslen said they were producing a cleaner and fresher product.

She said the main difference was in keeping the product cool, typically between 1–4 degrees which gave the HPP Basil a nine-month shelf life.

“It gives a solution to working with natural, fresh herbs,” she said.

Ms Maslen said one of the biggest challenges for a fresh herb, was the fact that they were a seasonal crop.

This means price and freshness can fluctuate and supply can become scarce, but Ms Maslen said HPP Basil would fill that gap for cafes and restaurants.

At AustChilli they also have about 60 different aseptic puree lines in chillies, vegetables and herbs.

“I do ingredients to customers throughout Australia and across the world, that can go into anything from Nestle, McCormicks, McDonald’s, Kentucky, they end up all over the place,” she said.

Through the aseptic process the product is cooked at above 100 degrees before bagged aseptically and sent to the customer with a 12–18-month shelf life.

Of the aseptic basil, AustChilli produce between 80 and 100 tonne per year, and the HPP product will provide them with a point of difference moving forward in the food industry.

“The key benefits of HPP is it’s natural, it’s made from fresh basil grown here in Bundy, flavour, it gives you colour and texture,” she said.

“And it basically tastes like perfect fresh basil.”

While the future potential for the product is set to be determined, Ms Maslen said single-serve tubs or a similar range to AvoFresh were a possibility.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunities for that clean, fresh, quality flavour profile,” Ms Maslen said.

With a change in the food industry coming for cleaner, fresher products, Ms Maslen said this was about creating a new product that keeps them on the bandwagon.

For more visit www.austchilli.com.au/