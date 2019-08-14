Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
FILE: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Separate 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Celebrity

Hemsworth wishes Miley health, happiness

14th Aug 2019 7:42 AM

LIAM Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness" days after Cyrus's representative announced the couple's separation.

The Australian actor, 29, posted on Instagram confirming the pair's separation and saying he won't be making comments to "any journalists or media outlets".

A representative for Cyrus, 26, said the couple decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers" after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share".

More Stories

Show More
celebrity liam hemsworth miley cyrus relationship separation

Top Stories

    Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    premium_icon Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

    Council News Bundaberg Regional Council wants us to buy local. It also awarded a $2.3m tender to a Brisbane based construction company.

    In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    premium_icon In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    Environment Miriam Vale residents act amid drought worry.

    Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    premium_icon Maiden Homes takes home swag of awards

    Property Swell Factor takes home triple win

    'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    premium_icon 'Freddie Mercurys' on why fighting cancer matters to them

    Health 'I've seen a lot of patients on their cancer journey'