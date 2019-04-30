Hemsworth saves the day with some nimble sushi rolls
SUPERHERO Chris Hemsworth and his glamorous wife Elsa Pataky have come to the rescue of Byron Public School today.
On a day when the school went into lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a woman at around 7am, the Hollywood star and his wife showed up to help out in the canteen.
In a video Pataky posted on Instagram, Hemsworth can be seen making sushi rolls and cracking a few jokes.
The glamorous couple can often be seen around town and showed true community spirit by showing up on such a traumatic day.
No doubt having the mighty Thor on your side can't be such a bad thing.